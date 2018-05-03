Your vote is your bragging right, so get your PVC, Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba begs youths - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Your vote is your bragging right, so get your PVC, Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba begs youths – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Your vote is your bragging right, so get your PVC, Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba begs youths
Vanguard
Abuja – A Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, also known by his stage name “2Baba'' has called on Nigerian youths to register for their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC), ahead of 2019 general elections. 2baba. He made the call at the Independent National …
INEC takes delivery of 4 million PVCs for newly-registered voters
PVC: INEC receives 4m for newly registered voters
2019: 2Baba urges Nigerian youths to get their PVCs
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!