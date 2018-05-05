 Youths Beat Chika Ossai, Delta Commissioner Over Allegation Of Land Grabbing (Photo) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Youths Beat Chika Ossai, Delta Commissioner Over Allegation Of Land Grabbing (Photo)

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A group of young men allegedly beat up Delta Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development, Chika Ossai in Umusadege, a community in Kwale, Ndokwa West local government area of the state on Monday over an allegation of land grabbing. SaharaReporters reliably learned that the Commissioner had gone to the community with some officials of […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Youths Beat Chika Ossai, Delta Commissioner Over Allegation Of Land Grabbing (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.