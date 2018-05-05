‘Youths should persevere to succeed in business’ — Nigeria Today

‘Youths should persevere to succeed in business’



Nigerian youths have been urged to continue to persevere and not relent on their efforts to become successful entrepreneurs, against all odds on their way.Speaking under the theme, ‘Youth Entrepreneurship and Workplace Transformation,’ during this year’s Africa Youth Leadership and Economic Summit (AYLES) in Lagos, convener of the Africa Youth Leadership and Economic Summit, Mr. Success Bright, said the mission of AYLES is to ensure that youths do the right things to succeed in their businesses.

He said to them: “Inspire yourself. You can create the right environment for yourself.”While thanking sponsors of the programme, The Guardian newspapers and The Orator Project Africa, for their support, Chairman of Dynatech Group, Mr. Chigozie Okafor, who spoke on ‘Winning Attitude in a Growing Economy,’ described himself as a young Nigerian working hard daily to carve a niche for himself in the private sector.

“I fully understand the odds, which are stacked against young Nigerians, especially those trying to get involved in start-ups. In spite of this, there can be no doubt that Nigeria is a beautiful country, full of great potentials and opportunities that are hardly available in similar measure anywhere else in Africa,” he stated.

Executive Director of Goldenville Montessori School in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, Mrs. Blessing Egwon, charged youths to be innovative, saying: “If your environment doesn’t support your dreams, change it.”

Co-Founder of The Circle Communication Company in Ghana, Miss Precious Amah, urged youths to be ready to fail many times before they succeed in their businesses, while a teacher at International Mindset Educational Institute in Ghana, Mr. Prosper Kumi, said even though it gets tough, youths should enjoy what they are doing, noting: “I enjoy working when it gets tough and I am very busy.”

On his part, Lagos State/Southwest Zonal Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Mr. Mutairu Odion Habib, stressed: “We are not only centred on security, but also empowering the youth.

“You can change your environment when it is necessary.”Country Representative of African Youth Union Commission, Mr. Lateef Oladimeji, said it has not been easy, counselled youths to remain focused in what they are doing, saying: “I grow until I get bigger than my office. “Somebody noticed what I was doing in Nigeria through the social media and made me to become what I am today.”

