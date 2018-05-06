 YouTube stars being paid to push academic cheating, report says - Fox News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

YouTube stars being paid to push academic cheating, report says – Fox News

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Fox News

Learn how to make money online. Click here

YouTube stars being paid to push academic cheating, report says
Fox News
Academic cheating is now a lot easier. EduBirdie, a Ukraine-based firm that allows students to bypass school assignments and buy essays online, is being hawked by some of YouTube's big stars, with the site's ads appearing in more than 1,400 videos on
Logan Paul Latest to Leave as YouTube Bails on Its Own CreatorsDaily Beast

all 8 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.