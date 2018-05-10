 Zanu PF MPs revolt over cash shortages - NewsDay — Nigeria Today
Zanu PF MPs revolt over cash shortages – NewsDay

NewsDay

ZANU PF MPs yesterday blasted Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa for being evasive over the unending cash crisis and his failure to rein in illegal money changers. Zanu PF legislators, most of whom lost the ruling party's primary elections like John
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

