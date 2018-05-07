Zara / H&M Shock As SA Mohair Linked To Animal Cruelty — Nigeria Today

Zara / H&M Shock As SA Mohair Linked To Animal Cruelty

Hoo boy – H&M and Gap have gotten PETA’s goat this time.

After the animal rights group published a damning report of alleged animal cruelty at goat farms in South Africa last Tuesday, these major fashion brands – along with parent companies of Zara and Topshop – are banning the use of mohair wool.

The report claims that animal cruelty is apparently being carried out at 12 goat farms in SA, which by the way produces more than half the world’s mohair, says CNN Money.

A video from PETA shows workers dragging the poor creatures and handling them with excessive force; it also shows (warning: graphic and incredibly heartbreaking detail ahead) a farm worker killing conscious goats by slitting their throats.

What’s so important about these goats’ wool that they’re being manhandled and callously killed without a care in the world? Mohair wool is used to make sweaters, winter coats and suits.

H&M have issued a seemingly sincere statement on the matter:

For us, it is of utmost importance that animals are treated well and we have therefore decided to permanently ban mohair.

Thing is, the change will only be made by 2020. That’s only, what, two years from now? As if the “coolest monkey” debacle wasn’t enough, now they’re taking their sweet time to sort this latest issue out.

Inditex, the Spanish parent company of Zara, also reckons that they’ll also phase out the material by 2020.

Meanwhile, Gap said that its Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, and Old Navy brands have committed to ban the use of mohair in their products from next year (much better).

The South African Mohair Growers’ Association, which supports and lobbies for goat farmers in the country, have yet to comment.

Having done so much good work at promoting goat farmers in South Africa who do things by the book, and growing the industry as a whole, this latest report will sting.

Justice for goats!

