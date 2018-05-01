Zenith Bank begins Verve card issuance to customers - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Zenith Bank begins Verve card issuance to customers – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Zenith Bank begins Verve card issuance to customers
The Punch
Zenith Bank Plc says it has become a major issuer of Verve cards and has commenced its distribution to customers nationwide. The development is expected to help the bank's customers to gain access to the numerous benefits of being a verve cardholder …
