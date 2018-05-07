 Zidane hopeful Ronaldo will be fit for Champions League final - gulfnews.com — Nigeria Today
Zidane hopeful Ronaldo will be fit for Champions League final – gulfnews.com

Zidane hopeful Ronaldo will be fit for Champions League final
Barcelona: Zinedine Zidane is optimistic Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit for the Champions League final against Liverpool despite Real Madrid's star player going off injured against Barcelona on Sunday. Ronaldo appeared to sustain a knock to his ankle as
