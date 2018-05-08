Zimbabwe couple weds after crocodile bites off bride's arm - The Mercury News — Nigeria Today

Zimbabwe couple weds after crocodile bites off bride’s arm – The Mercury News
|
The Mercury News
|
Zimbabwe couple weds after crocodile bites off bride's arm
The Mercury News
By FARAI MUTSAKA | The Associated Press. HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A couple attacked by a crocodile wedded days later in a Zimbabwean hospital, where the bride was recovering after losing an arm. “In one week we went from shock and agony to a truly …
Croc attack couple opens up
Couple attacked by crocodile got married just days later
Couple keep wedding date after bride loses arm in crocodile attack
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!