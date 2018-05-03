 #ZolileKhumalo: Students come out in numbers to protest outside court - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#ZolileKhumalo: Students come out in numbers to protest outside court – Mail & Guardian

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

Learn how to make money online. Click here

#ZolileKhumalo: Students come out in numbers to protest outside court
Mail & Guardian
Hundreds of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) students gathered outside the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday for the appearance of the man who allegedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend, Zolile Khumalo, on Facebook. According to
Facebook murder: Zolile Khumalo murder-accused smiles in the dockNews24
Students demand stricter security after MUT shootingIndependent Online
MUT murder accused confidently grinning from prisoner dockTimes LIVE
SowetanLIVE Sunday World –AllAfrica.com –RNews
all 35 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.