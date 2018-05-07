Zombie public officials — Nigeria Today

Zombie public officials

•Unless the judgment is overturned, govt officials can’t be held responsible for obeying any presidential order

hOW far should the executive powers conferred on the President by section 5(1) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) extend? Can the President under executive cover, give unlawful orders to his subordinates, and if he can, should they carry out such orders, and if they do, should they be held accountable? We ask these questions considering that many officials who served under former President Goodluck Jonathan, lay claim to have acted on the orders of the former president, as defence for alleged unlawful conducts.

Whether it is Jonathan’s former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Mohammed Adoke, SAN; National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki; former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisah Metuh, and a host of other officials, the common thread in their defence for alleged acts of malfeasance while in government, is that they acted on the orders of the former President. Of note, that was the defence of Mr Adoke over his alleged criminal infractions with respect to the Oil Processing License (OPL) 245, dubiously granted to Malabu Oil and Gas Ltd, during Gen Sani Abacha’s regime.

Few weeks ago, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, presided over by Justice Murtala Nyako discharged Adoke, with respect to the charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for money laundering and sundry offences with respect to the settlement of the controversies concerning the oil licence. The former Minister of Petroleum, Chief Dan Etete, was convicted by a French court over the same licence, before he was granted state pardon under controversial circumstances.

Adoke who took over the perennial investigation of the award and subsequent under-hand dealings over the OPL 245, claimed to have settled the criminal controversies, on the order of the former President. It was for those settlement terms that the EFCC instituted criminal charges against Adoke, Dan Etete and others in 2016. The watchdog late last year, also sued JP Morgan Chase over the transaction, claiming that they short-changed Nigeria. Of note, an Italian court this year held that Shell and Eni, both oil giants, have cases to answer over the deal.

In discharging Adoke the court held that the former minister acted in furtherance of the order of the President in the exercise of his executive powers. We also recall that last year, the present Attorney-General, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, had written President Muhammadu Buhari advising that the charges against Adoke be dropped, and when asked his intention, he claimed to have acted for the economic interest of Nigeria.

So, are the executive powers granted our President under section 5(1) of the 1999 constitution, different from similar executive powers granted by respective democratic constitutions, to other heads of government in France, Italy, USA and elsewhere, where the duplicities and infractions obvious in the grant and subsequent transfers of OPL 245 licence, are held accountable by the courts? If the powers are substantially similar, as we believe they ought to be, how come the sub-delegates of the powers are walking free in Nigeria, while in other jurisdictions, they have been held accountable?

For us, there is the need to determine whether our laws have granted excessive powers to the President, or whether his executive powers are unduly overstretched, or indeed if our courts and relevant agencies are overtly intimidated in their interpretation of the executive powers duly granted by the constitution? Claiming presidential powers as defence for unlawful conducts, for now, is the position of the court and law. It affirms the principle of not holding the conductor responsible for the driver’s infractions. Until or unless it is overturned, former President Jonathan provides a lesson to all chief executives not to delegate themselves out of the wrath of the law.

The post Zombie public officials appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

