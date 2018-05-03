 Zora Neale Hurston's Account of the 'Last Cargo' Finally Sees Print - Valley News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Zora Neale Hurston’s Account of the ‘Last Cargo’ Finally Sees Print – Valley News

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Valley News

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Zora Neale Hurston's Account of the 'Last Cargo' Finally Sees Print
Valley News
Cudjo Lewis was getting old, and Zora Neale Hurston had something to prove. Hurston, the prolific African American author best known for Their Eyes Were Watching God, was just starting her career in 1928 when she traveled down to Plateau, Ala., to meet
Zora Neale Hurston: First book is publishedOrlando Sentinel
The Last Slave Ship Survivor Gave an Interview in the 1930s. It Just SurfacedHistory
Zora Neale Hurston's Book About an Emancipated Slave Who Co-Founded Africatown Will Finally Be Published, 87 …Atlanta Black Star

all 6 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.